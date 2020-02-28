You’ve got house: AOL heir buys Beverly Hills home for $11.15 million

Mark Kimsey got a lot more than mail in Beverly Hills. The son of late AOL co-founder James Kinsey just dropped $11.15 million on a Spanish-style spot in the 90210, records show.

The eight-digit sale arrives a month after the elder Kimsey’s riverfront estate in Virginia sold for $45 million, setting a record for the Washington D.C. area. The three-acre property included a 24,500-square-foot Italianate mansion and a smaller guesthouse built by Frank Lloyd Wright.

This one carries a different style, as gates and hedges surround a two-story home loaded with Spanish accents. Clay tile tops the roof, and inside, beamed ceilings, wrought-iron accents and custom tile touch up the living spaces.

1 / 14 The two-story home. (Realtor.com) 2 / 14 The driveway. (Realtor.com) 3 / 14 The entry. (Realtor.com) 4 / 14 The living room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 14 The fireplace. (Realtor.com) 6 / 14 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 7 / 14 The open floor plan. (Realtor.com) 8 / 14 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 9 / 14 The patio. (Realtor.com) 10 / 14 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 11 / 14 The deck. (Realtor.com) 12 / 14 The theater room. (Realtor.com) 13 / 14 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 14 / 14 The pool. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Highlights include an entry with a sweeping staircase, living room under coved ceilings, formal dining room, office and movie theater. Farther in, an open floor plan combines a chandelier-topped chef’s kitchen, indoor-outdoor family room and second dining area.

Four bedrooms are found upstairs, and each one boasts a bathroom with heated floors. Counting the main residence and detached guesthouse, there are six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms in 6,446 square feet.

Clocking in at about a third of an acre, the property makes the most of its space. The frontyard holds box planters and a landscaped lawn, while the back tacks on a pool, spa and patio. Overlooking the space are a deck off the master suite and a Juliet balcony off the guesthouse.

Rochelle Maize of Nourmand & Associates held the listing. Mark John Williams of Marquis Realty represented the buyer.