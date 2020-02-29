Hot Property: ‘Full House’ for a lesser price

There are plenty of “Full House” fans out there, but apparently none with pockets deep enough to buy the show’s famous home.

The San Francisco Victorian — used to portray the Tanner family’s residence in the famous sitcom — listed last year for $5.999 million. With no takers, it’s back on the market for half a million less.

The storied residence is owned by the show’s creator, Jeff Franklin, who bought it in 2016 for $4 million. Franklin has since renovated the property, updating the living spaces with modern style and high-end finishes. The bright red front door seen on the sitcom has been painted a darker hue.

Built in 1883 by Charles Hinkel Lewis, the home spans three stories in the Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood. Inside, there’s a living room with a marble fireplace, a lounge with built-ins, a den with a wet bar and a sunny dining area. In the kitchen, which sports an island, royal blue cabinetry provides visual contrast against subway tile and skylights.

Advertisement

Upstairs, the master suite features a walk-in closet and stylish bathroom. It’s one of four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in about 3,700 square feet.

Outside, an English garden with manicured hedges holds a dining area.

Rachel Swann of the Agency holds the listing.

In addition to creating “Full House” and its recent sequel, “Fuller House,” Franklin’s other shows include “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper” and “Malcolm & Eddie.” On the film side, he directed “Love Stinks” and produced “Stuart Little.”

Advertisement

Third rock from a sale

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt has sold his 1940s traditional home in the Franklin Hills neighborhood of L.A. in an off-market deal for $3.08 million — or $170,000 less than he paid for the place five years ago.

The buyer was Robert Padnick, a writer and actor whose credits include “Seinfeld” and “The Office,” records show.

Though it chalked up as a loss, the property has plenty of architectural pedigree. It was built by noted architect Arthur W. Hawes and later renovated in the Hollywood Regency style by Paul R. Williams, who designed homes for stars such as Frank Sinatra and Lucille Ball.

Perched in the hills on the south side of the neighborhood, the single-story home holds four bedrooms and four bathrooms in about 3,800 square feet. The most impressive space comes in the great room, where whitewashed beams hang over a wet bar, brick fireplace and hardwood floors. Walls of windows take in leafy views.

Elsewhere, there’s a formal dining room, office and wood-covered kitchen. The U-shaped abode opens to a backyard brick patio, which adjoins a swimming pool and lawn. The landscaped grounds cover about a third of an acre.

Gordon-Levitt, 38, gained fame in the 1990s and early 2000s on the long-running sitcom “3rd Rock from the Sun.” Among the actor’s film credits are “500 Days of Summer,” “Inception,” “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Snowden.”

New lair for heiress

Amanda Hearst, a great-granddaughter of publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst, and her husband, filmmaker Joachim Rønning, have purchased the Wolff House in Hollywood Hills West for $5.9 million.

Set above the Sunset Strip, the dramatic residence was designed by modernist architect John Lautner for a concert pianist. Completed in 1961, the house exemplifies Lautner’s forward thinking and use of natural materials. Stone, glass and copper feature prominently in the home’s design, while glass walls and thick stone blocks serve to unite indoor and outdoor living spaces.

Advertisement

The home, which extends upward against the hillside, has about 1,700 square feet of interior space, one bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms and a great room. The gleaming kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel cabinetry. An adjoining guesthouse, built in the 1970s, has three rooms, two bathrooms and about 1,170 square feet of space.

Outside, mature trees and landscaping provide cover for decking, balconies and a cantilevered swimming pool. A carport sits off the front.

The Wolff House was designated a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument in 2006. It previously changed hands more than a decade ago for $5.55 million, records show.

George Salazar and Tilsia Acosta of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties were the listing agents. Denise Moreno of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.

Hearst and Rønning were married last year at Hearst Castle in San Simeon. The heiress is an editor at Marie Claire, a Hearst-owned magazine focused on fashion, style and women’s issues. Rønning is a Norwegian film director whose credits include “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” and last year’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”

You’ll have to ring him elsewhere

Actor Elijah Wood of “Lord of the Rings” fame has sold a pair of properties in Venice for $1.685 million.

The urban compound consists of two updated bungalows on a postage-stamp-sized lot. Fenced and gated from the street, the two homes combine for two bedrooms and two bathrooms in about 1,400 square feet.

The larger residence, a Craftsman dating to 1921, blends elements of the early 20th century Arts and Crafts movement with modern updates. A covered front porch, overhanging eaves and exposed rafter tails are among the exterior features of note.

Advertisement

Inside, features include cork floors, high ceilings and a galley-style kitchen. The living room has built-ins and a sun-lit reading nook.

The smaller bungalow sits in back and has a small kitchen with a bar, a dining area and a living room with painted wood floors.

Decking and patios surrounded by lush landscaping fill out the grounds.

Wood bought the bungalows in 2004 for $1.2 million, records show. In recent years, the properties have been leased out for as much as $5,250 a month.

Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman was the listing agent. Marshall Sanford of Compass represented the buyer.

Wood, 39, has kept busy with projects that include a voice role on “Star Wars Resistance” and a star turn in last year’s comedy-thriller “Come to Daddy.” He previously appeared on the shows “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency” and “Wilford.”

Actress to don seller’s role

Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway and her husband, producer-actor Adam Shulman, are asking $3.495 million for their New York penthouse near Central Park. That’s $945,000 more than the pair paid for it in 2016, records show.

Set atop a 116-year-old Georgian-style mansion, the Upper West Side home was recently redesigned. The stylistic overhaul replicated original details such as period moldings and added new flair as well, including French casement windows and white oak herringbone floors.

Built in 1904, the brick-clad co-op has five units and is entered through an elegant lobby with a sweeping staircase.

A private elevator ascends to the suite, which holds a pair of bedrooms and bathrooms. Highlights include a compact kitchen under 18-foot ceilings and a sunny living room with a fireplace. In the dining area, a ladder accesses hard-to-reach cabinetry.

A skylight brightens the master suite, which extends to a chic bathroom with a free-standing tub. Both bathrooms boast heated floors. Outside, a landscaped terrace adds a lounge and covered dining area.

Jeremy V. Stein of Sotheby’s International Realty Downtown Manhattan holds the listing.

A native of New York, Hathaway has been acting steadily since the early 2000s with breakthrough roles in “Get Real” and “The Princess Diaries” before more high-profile projects such as “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Interstellar.” She’s twice been nominated for an Academy Award and won for her supporting role in 2012’s “Les Misérables.”