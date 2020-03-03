Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock parts with Portland Craftsman

Isaac Brock is the lead singer of Modest Mouse.
Isaac Brock’s three-story home in Portland, Ore., includes a music alcove and a master suite with a private deck.
(Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Coachella)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
March 3, 2020
7 AM
Isaac Brock’s Oregon home is a hit. Records show the Modest Mouse frontman sold the 111-year-old Craftsman for $1.09 million, finding a buyer after just a month on the market.

The indie rocker listed the property about a month after the bar he opened in 2018, called Poison’s Rainbow, closed down. It sits about a mile away in the Portland neighborhood of Buckman, holding three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 3,860 square feet.

Tapered columns and wood shingles bring familiar Craftsman flourishes, and inside, hardwood touches up every single living space. Custom built-ins flank a fireplace in the living room, and the formal dining room adds paneled walls. In the kitchen, pressed tin ceilings hang over colorful tile floors.

1/10
The exterior.  (Realtor.com)
2/10
The yard.  (Realtor.com)
3/10
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
4/10
The dining room.  (Realtor.com)
5/10
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
6/10
The loft.  (Realtor.com)
7/10
The deck.  (Realtor.com)
8/10
The backyard.  (Realtor.com)
9/10
The patio.  (Realtor.com)
10/10
An aerial view of the home.  (Realtor.com)

Beamed ceilings, hardwood floors and wood-framed windows and doors pop up often throughout the three-story floor plan. Other highlights include a music alcove and a window-lined loft up top.

A deck off the master suite overlooks the lush backyard full of native plants and gardens. A stone patio caps off the quarter-acre space.

Brock, 44, co-founded Modest Mouse in 1992 in Washington, and the band is currently based in Portland. The group has put out six studio albums over the last three decades. Its most recent release was “Strangers to Ourselves” in 2015.

Pat G. Kaplan of Kaplan Real Estate Group held the listing. Steve Eggerts of Urban Nest Realty represented the buyer.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
