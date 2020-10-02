Japanese-inspired home of late jazz icon Dave Brubeck lists in Connecticut

Secluded in the Connecticut woods, straddling a pair of intersecting streams, the Zen-like retreat of late jazz legend Dave Brubeck just surfaced for sale at $2.75 million.

Brubeck, who died at 91 in 2012, had the ultra-stylish home built in the ‘60s, and it’s still owned by his estate today. The musician was inspired by Japanese architecture while touring in the country, according to the listing, and the influences are showcased across the 7.5-acre estate.

Japanese gardens with fountains and bridges dot the bucolic grounds, and outside the home, there’s a moon gate and shoji screen. Framed in steel beams, the house features a whimsical combination of wood, stone and glass that manifest in different ways throughout the living spaces.

1 / 11 The entry. (Douglas Elliman) 2 / 11 The living room. (Douglas Elliman) 3 / 11 The music studio. (Douglas Elliman) 4 / 11 The staircase. (Douglas Elliman) 5 / 11 The kitchen. (Douglas Elliman) 6 / 11 The dining room. (Douglas Elliman) 7 / 11 The pool. (Douglas Elliman) 8 / 11 The tree-filled grounds. (Douglas Elliman) 9 / 11 The bridge. (Douglas Elliman) 10 / 11 The exterior. (Douglas Elliman) 11 / 11 The 1960s home. (Douglas Elliman)

Advertisement

A stone staircase swirls through the split-level floor plan, descending to Brubeck’s original music studio complete with 20-foot ceilings, custom built-ins and a clerestory wall. A dining room wrapped in warm wood overlooks the space from above.

The retro kitchen opens to a sky-lit solarium, and down below, an expansive play room with multi-colored doors adjoins an indoor swimming pool and spa. Elsewhere are eight bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, including a primary suite with picture windows that take in views of the tree-filled grounds.

A wraparound porch and flagstone terrace connect the 6,252-square-foot home to the natural setting. Farther out, a bright red bridge leads to a studio on a small island in the middle of a pond.

A native of California, Brubeck became well-known for his contributions to the relaxed, subdued “cool jazz” genre through his work as a pianist and composer. His many compositions include “In Your Own Sweet Way” and “The Duke,” and his 1959 album “Time Out” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2009.

Advertisement

Monica Webster of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.