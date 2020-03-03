Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Paula Malcomson sells Mount Washington home in two weeks

Paula Malcomson
The “Deadwood” and “Ray Donovan” actress bought the Midcentury home in Mount Washington more than a decade ago.
(Syfy)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
March 3, 2020
11:57 AM
Share

Actress Paula Malcomson has made quick work of selling her longtime home in the historic Mount Washington neighborhood of L.A. Listed for sale in February for $1.099 million, the updated Midcentury residence sold in two weeks for $51,000 more than the asking price — $1.15 million.

Malcomson was a first-time homebuyer when she purchased the two-story in 2004 for $549,000. In recent years, the “Ray Donovan” and “Deadwood” actress had used the residence as an income property.

1/17
The front.   (Philip A. Coombes)
2/17
The living room.  (Philip A. Coombes)
3/17
The kitchen has been updated.  (Philip A. Coombes)
4/17
The kitchen overlooks the living room.  (Philip A. Coombes)
5/17
The dining area sits off the kitchen.  (Philip A. Coombes)
6/17
The breakfast area and kitchen.  (Philip A. Coombes)
7/17
A bathroom.  (Philip A. Coombes)
8/17
A bedroom.  (Philip A. Coombes)
9/17
A bedroom.  (Philip A. Coombes)
10/17
A bathroom.  (Philip A. Coombes)
11/17
A bedroom.  (Philip A. Coombes)
12/17
The detached studio/office.  (Philip A. Coombes)
13/17
Inside the detached studio/office.  (Philip A. Coombes)
14/17
The backyard.  (Philip A. Coombes)
15/17
The detached studio has a small patio.  (Philip A. Coombes)
16/17
Lawn and mature trees fill out the grounds.  (Philip A. Coombes)
17/17
The two-story house also has installed solar panels.  (Philip A. Coombes)

Built in 1958 and recently updated, the house features hardwood floors, picture windows and a detached studio/office in the backyard. The roughly 1,050-square-foot floor plan includes a living room, a dining area, two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchen is equipped with new cabinetry and high-end appliances.

Advertisement

Outside, a stone path leads between the home and the detached studio. Lawn, mature trees and planter boxes fill out the grounds.

Malcomson has scores of television and film credits including “The Hunger Games” films and the shows “ER” and “Sons of Anarchy.” More recently, the Irish actress reprised her role as Trixie for “Deadwood: The Movie” and appeared in the series “Watchmen.”

Matthew Littell of Deasy Penner Podley was the listing agent. Littell also represented the buyer.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement