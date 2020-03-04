Actor Joe Mantegna quickly sells Toluca Lake Tudor for $4 million

Tony Award-winning actor Joe Mantegna wasted no time selling his Toluca Lake home. His Tudor-style manor came up for sale in late January for $4.195 million and had an offer in hand about a week later, according to the Multiple Listing Service. It sold for $4 million, or $195,000 less than the asking price.

Mantegna, whose myriad credits include “Three Amigos” and “The Godfather Part III,” paid $1.58 million for the property about three decades ago, public records show.

Built in 1989, the stately two-story has kept up nicely over the years with a charming half-timbered and brick facade. Inside, lattice windows, custom molding and rich hardwood floors bring character to formal living spaces.

The most impressive space is the great room. Approached by illuminated stairs, it boasts a movie theater, game room and pub-style wet bar under dramatic vaulted ceilings punctuated by angled skylights.

The home’s 7,363 square feet also include four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a foyer with a sweeping staircase, a wood-paneled office, formal living room, chandelier-topped dining room and a center-island chef’s kitchen.

French doors in the indoor-outdoor family room open onto a backyard patio and lawn, as well as a swimming pool surrounded by palm trees. A deck off the master suite overlooks the space from above.

Craig Strong of Compass handled both ends of the deal.

Mantegna, 72, has been acting since the 1970s. He’s worked extensively with playwright David Mamet, appearing in his Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Glengarry Glen Ross” and his films “House of Games,” “Things Change” and “Homicide.” Since the 1990s, he has also voiced the role of Fat Tony in “The Simpsons.”