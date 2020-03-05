Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Fairfax home built for Oscar-winner Wallace Beery returns to market

The Fairfax home, a pristine example of the Streamline Moderne style, was designed and built for actor Wallace Beery in the 1930s. It’s now for sale at $1.685 million.
(Adam Latham)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
March 5, 2020
11:59 AM
Share

In Fairfax, a Streamline Moderne-style home designed and built for Academy Award-winning actor Wallace Beery has resurfaced at $1.685 million, a slight price increase from when it was last on the market in 2019.

Berry, who appeared in more than 230 films and won a best actor Oscar for “The Champ” in 1931, had the home built in 1936 and used it as a retreat while working at the nearby studios.

1/11
Clerestories and bands of windows keep the living spaces nice and bright.  (Adam Latham)
2/11
The house features strong horizontal lines and wing-like pergola gates.  (Adam Latham)
3/11
A period fireplaces anchors a far wall in the living room.  (Adam Latham)
4/11
The dining area sits between the kitchen and living room.  (Adam Latham)
5/11
The living room.  (Adam Latham)
6/11
Television producer Michael Taylor, who previously owned the property, redid the grounds with drought-tolerant landscaping.  (Adam Latham)
7/11
A dining patio creates space for outdoor entertaining.  (Adam Latham)
8/11
A bedroom.  (Adam Latham)
9/11
The house has three bedrooms.  (Adam Latham)
10/11
A bedroom.  (Adam Latham)
11/11
A bedroom.  (Adam Latham)

The home, designed by local architect William Kesling, features strong horizontal lines and wing-like pergola gates that reflect Beery’s passion for aircraft and flying. Bands of windows, sharp angles and clerestory windows reinforce the aerodynamic design.

Advertisement

The 1,404-square-foot floor plan contains three bedrooms and two bathrooms. A step-up dining nook with built-in seating sits off the kitchen. Across from the dining area is a living room with high ceilings and a period fireplace.

The restored house was previously owned by television producer Michael Taylor, whose credits include the shows “Caprica” (2010) and “Battlestar Galactica” (2008-09). During his ownership, Taylor converted the landscaping to more drought-tolerant plants and upgraded the interiors with surround sound. He sold the place in 2011 for $875,000, records show.

Adi Perez of the Agency holds the listing.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
