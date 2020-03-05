Fairfax home built for Oscar-winner Wallace Beery returns to market

In Fairfax, a Streamline Moderne-style home designed and built for Academy Award-winning actor Wallace Beery has resurfaced at $1.685 million, a slight price increase from when it was last on the market in 2019.

Berry, who appeared in more than 230 films and won a best actor Oscar for “The Champ” in 1931, had the home built in 1936 and used it as a retreat while working at the nearby studios.

1 / 11 Clerestories and bands of windows keep the living spaces nice and bright. (Adam Latham) 2 / 11 The house features strong horizontal lines and wing-like pergola gates. (Adam Latham) 3 / 11 A period fireplaces anchors a far wall in the living room. (Adam Latham) 4 / 11 The dining area sits between the kitchen and living room. (Adam Latham) 5 / 11 The living room. (Adam Latham) 6 / 11 Television producer Michael Taylor, who previously owned the property, redid the grounds with drought-tolerant landscaping. (Adam Latham) 7 / 11 A dining patio creates space for outdoor entertaining. (Adam Latham) 8 / 11 A bedroom. (Adam Latham) 9 / 11 The house has three bedrooms. (Adam Latham) 10 / 11 A bedroom. (Adam Latham) 11 / 11 A bedroom. (Adam Latham)

The home, designed by local architect William Kesling, features strong horizontal lines and wing-like pergola gates that reflect Beery’s passion for aircraft and flying. Bands of windows, sharp angles and clerestory windows reinforce the aerodynamic design.

The 1,404-square-foot floor plan contains three bedrooms and two bathrooms. A step-up dining nook with built-in seating sits off the kitchen. Across from the dining area is a living room with high ceilings and a period fireplace.

The restored house was previously owned by television producer Michael Taylor, whose credits include the shows “Caprica” (2010) and “Battlestar Galactica” (2008-09). During his ownership, Taylor converted the landscaping to more drought-tolerant plants and upgraded the interiors with surround sound. He sold the place in 2011 for $875,000, records show.

Adi Perez of the Agency holds the listing.