Hockey star Aaron Ekblad’s Fort Lauderdale mansion lists for $6.45 million

Florida Panthers star Aaron Ekblad is looking to net a buyer in Fort Lauderdale. His waterfront mansion, which he’s owned for three years, is up for grabs at $6.45 million.
Found about 20 miles east of the Panthers arena, the coastal contemporary boasts 100 feet of water frontage with a private concrete dock.
The living spaces look more or less the same since Ekblad paid $5.7 million for the home in 2017. Wood accents and tile floors fill the sleek open floor plan, which includes a marble kitchen, wine fridge and expansive living room lined with glass.
An elevator navigates the three-story floor plan, rising to a movie theater and stylish club room with a wet bar. The space opens to a covered deck that spans the backside of the home, overlooking an entertainer’s backyard with a swimming pool, spa and putting green.
Five bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms complete the 7,400-square-foot interior. Up top, a third-story balcony offers another scenic space.
Catherine Alegre and Victoria Audet of Century 21 City Real Estate hold the listing.
A native of Canada, Ekblad was drafted first overall by the Panthers in 2014. He was named an All-Star in his first season and also won the Calder Memorial Trophy as the league’s best rookie.