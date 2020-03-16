Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Hockey star Aaron Ekblad’s Fort Lauderdale mansion lists for $6.45 million

Image_01.jpg
The three-story mansion enjoys 100 feet of water frontage with a pool, spa, putting green and private dock.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
March 16, 2020
10:19 AM
Share

Florida Panthers star Aaron Ekblad is looking to net a buyer in Fort Lauderdale. His waterfront mansion, which he’s owned for three years, is up for grabs at $6.45 million.

Found about 20 miles east of the Panthers arena, the coastal contemporary boasts 100 feet of water frontage with a private concrete dock.

The living spaces look more or less the same since Ekblad paid $5.7 million for the home in 2017. Wood accents and tile floors fill the sleek open floor plan, which includes a marble kitchen, wine fridge and expansive living room lined with glass.

1/13
The waterfront home.  (Realtor.com)
2/13
The exterior.  (Realtor.com)
3/13
The open floor plan.  (Realtor.com)
4/13
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
5/13
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
6/13
The dining room.  (Realtor.com)
7/13
The club room.  (Realtor.com)
8/13
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
9/13
The balcony.  (Realtor.com)
10/13
The patio.  (Realtor.com)
11/13
The three-story home.  (Realtor.com)
12/13
The putting green.  (Realtor.com)
13/13
The pool.  (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

An elevator navigates the three-story floor plan, rising to a movie theater and stylish club room with a wet bar. The space opens to a covered deck that spans the backside of the home, overlooking an entertainer’s backyard with a swimming pool, spa and putting green.

Five bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms complete the 7,400-square-foot interior. Up top, a third-story balcony offers another scenic space.

Catherine Alegre and Victoria Audet of Century 21 City Real Estate hold the listing.

A native of Canada, Ekblad was drafted first overall by the Panthers in 2014. He was named an All-Star in his first season and also won the Calder Memorial Trophy as the league’s best rookie.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement