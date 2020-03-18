Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Onetime home of Susan Anton in Beverly Hills area seeks $5 million

Susan Anton’s former home
“Goldengirl” star Susan Anton sold the Beverly Hills Post Office-area home in 1983 for $475,000. It’s now up for sale, complete with a fresh look, for $4.995 million.
(Mark Singer)
March 18, 2020
3:57 PM
In the Beverly Hills Post Office area, the former home of “Goldengirl” actress Susan Anton has come up for sale at $4.995 million.

The contemporary-style house, which was recently renovated, features crisp-white living spaces, smarthome systems and wide-plank wood floors. Nearly 4,275 square feet of living space contains an eye-catching kitchen, a vaulted-ceiling living room, an office and a dining room.

1/6
The backyard.  (Mark Singer)
2/6
The living and dining rooms.  (Mark Singer)
3/6
The kitchen features a broad island/bar and eye-catching countertops.  (Mark Singer)
4/6
Sliding glass doors in the den open to a lap swimming pool.  (Mark Singer)
5/6
The family room/den.  (Mark Singer)
6/6
The master bedroom.  (Mark Singer)

The upstairs master suite expands to include a balcony overlooking the backyard. There are five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in all.

Outside, the landscaped grounds include a lap swimming pool, meditation gardens and a trellis-topped dining patio. A two-car garage sits off the front.

Anton, whose scores of credits include the 1984 film “Cannonball Run II” and the show “Baywatch,” sold the house in 1983 for $475,000, public records show. More recently, the property changed hands last year for $2.335 million.

Aouri Makhlouf of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

