NFL veteran Donald Penn puts Encino home in play

The 10,000-square-foot Encino home of NFL lineman Donald Penn features eiight bedrooms, a wine cellar and a home theater, above.
(Realtor.com)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
March 20, 2020
10:48 AM
Professional football player Donald Penn is looking to cut a tie in Encino, where his home of eight years is on the market for $4.85 million.

The veteran offensive tackle, who spent last season with the Washington Redskins, has been shopping the eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom house since 2017, according to the MLS. Set on about half an acre, the villa-style mansion was built in 2008 and has a motor court with two gated entrances. A swimming pool, lawn and a dining pavilion make up the grounds.

The vaulted-ceiling living room.  (Realtor.com)
The chef’s kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
The family room sits off the kitchen area.  (Realtor.com)
The formal dining room.  (Realtor.com)
The office.  (Realtor.com)
The home theater.  (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
The master bathroom.The   (Realtor.com)
The gym.  (Realtor.com)
The backyard.  (Realtor.com)

The 10,000 square feet of living space contains a formal entry that opens to a two-story living room. A family room with a bar sits off the chef’s kitchen, which has an island and built-in booth seating. A red-hued home theater, a wine cellar, a gym and a sauna are among amenities of note.

Penn bought the property in 2012 for $3.275 million, records show.

The 35-year-old lineman is a three-time Pro Bowl selection who has also played for the Vikings, Buccaneers and Raiders. Last season, Penn appeared in 16 games for Washington, making 15 starts. He is currently an unrestricted free agent.

Lisa-Maree Carter of Pinnacle Estate Properties holds the listing.

