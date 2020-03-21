Home of the Week: Bunkering down in Beverly Hills

Set on a half-acre ridge in Beverly Hills, this contemporary residence combines medical-grade air purifiers, smart home technology and modern design. Beyond touch-of-a-button media and lighting controls, the polished two-story is outfitted with a solar-powered, hospital-grade HEPA and UV air purification system. A six-month supply of food stocked in the two-room pantry suite is included with the house.

The details

Location: 1547 Tower Grove Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210

Asking price: $9.995 million

Advertisement

Year built: 1961

Living area: 5,300 square feet, four bedrooms, five bathrooms

Lot size: 0.48 of an acre

Features: Marble counters; polished stone floors; 42 Fleetwood doors and windows; center-island kitchen; multi-room master suite; three-car garage with electric-car chargers; solar system; drought-tolerant landscaping

Advertisement

About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 21 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in January was $3.688 million, a 22.4% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Juliette Hohnen, Douglas Elliman, (323) 422-7147

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.