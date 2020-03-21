Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Home of the Week: Bunkering down in Beverly Hills

The Beverly Hills contemporary has hospital-grade HEPA and UV air filtration. It’s listed for sale at $9.995 million.  (Adrian Van Anz)
Built in 1961, the home has 5,300 square feet.  (Adrian Van Anz)
Whole-house audio, video and lighting systems are among the features.  (Adrian Van Anz)
Warm paneling and marble are highlights in the living room.  (Adrian Van Anz)
The house has 42 custom Fleetwood windows and doors.  (Adrian Van Anz)
In addition to a light-filled kitchen, there’s a two-room pantry suite stocked with a six-month supply of food.  (Adrian Van Anz)
The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.  (Adrian Van Anz)
Interiors include marble counters and polished stone floors.   (Adrian Van Anz)
An aerial view.  (Adrian Van Anz)
The backyard pool and grounds.  (Adrian Van Anz)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
March 21, 2020
6 AM
Set on a half-acre ridge in Beverly Hills, this contemporary residence combines medical-grade air purifiers, smart home technology and modern design. Beyond touch-of-a-button media and lighting controls, the polished two-story is outfitted with a solar-powered, hospital-grade HEPA and UV air purification system. A six-month supply of food stocked in the two-room pantry suite is included with the house.

The details

Location: 1547 Tower Grove Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210

Asking price: $9.995 million

Year built: 1961

Living area: 5,300 square feet, four bedrooms, five bathrooms

Lot size: 0.48 of an acre

Features: Marble counters; polished stone floors; 42 Fleetwood doors and windows; center-island kitchen; multi-room master suite; three-car garage with electric-car chargers; solar system; drought-tolerant landscaping

About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 21 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in January was $3.688 million, a 22.4% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Juliette Hohnen, Douglas Elliman, (323) 422-7147

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
