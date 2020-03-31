HGTV’s Jamie Durie sells his verdant hideaway in Hollywood Hills

Horticulturalist Jamie Durie has mastered the art of the backyard in his HGTV show “The Outdoor Room,” cultivating knockout spaces for celebrities. The landscape designer’s Hollywood Hills hideaway recently came up for sale and, after four price cuts, sold for $2.222 million. That’s about $770,000 shy of his original asking price, records show.

It’s no surprise that the home’s outdoor spaces are its strongest features. An abundance of plants touch up the front of the home, and out back, a landscaped oasis offers a swimming pool, chic lounge, multiple cabanas and a handful of custom lounges.

The house has its charms as well. Midcentury Modern in style, it boasts three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 2,500 square feet.

An open floor plan with tile floors and glass walls combines a dining area, modern kitchen and indoor-outdoor living room. At the end of the space, there’s a custom wood-and-stone fireplace that runs floor-to-ceiling.

Clerestories line the master suite, which expands to a bathroom with mirrored walls and a wooden spa tub that adjoins a bamboo garden. The wood continues out back, where a detached studio overlooks the verdant backyard from a deck perched among vertical gardens.

A native of Australia, Durie has authored 11 books on landscape and garden design. His backyard improvement show “The Outdoor Room” premiered in 2008 in Australia before moving to HGTV in the U.S. two years later. His other shows include “The Living Room” and “House Rules.”

Anthony Paradise and Aleff Luz of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Nima Tehrany of Compass represented the buyer.