Walt Disney’s former ‘Technicolor Dream House’ for sale in Palm Springs

You can’t visit Disneyland right now, but you can live where Walt Disney once did. The famed theme park founder’s former residence in Palm Springs has surfaced for sale at $1.095 million, records show.

The single-story home was built in 1962 for Disney and his wife, Lillian, and it stayed in the family until 2015. Dubbed “Walt Disney’s Technicolor Dream House,” it dazzles with bright pops of color and Disney-themed decorations.

The property spans a quarter of an acre in Indian Canyons with golf course and mountain views. Past a chic exterior with drought-tolerant landscaping, the floor plan dramatically opens through double doors to a foyer with bright red accents and mirrored ceilings.

Four bedrooms — all en suite — fill out the 2,443-square-foot interior. Elsewhere, there’s an indoor-outdoor living room, dining area and galley-style kitchen with walls of orange, turquoise, purple and powder blue.

There’s plenty of green out back, as hedges and a lawn surround a swimming pool and spa. A covered dining patio completes the scene.

It’s not Disney’s only former home to hit the market in recent years. In 2014, Disney’s former French Normandy-style spot in Los Feliz was listed for sale at $3.65 million. Also selling in 2014 was his former Westside address, which has since been razed and replaced by a 35,000-square-foot megamansion, for $74 million.

Disney, who died in 1966 at 65, was an entrepreneur, animator and producer who holds the record for most Academy Awards at 22 — in addition to four honorary ones. He created Disney Bros. Studio with his brother Roy in the ‘20s and opened Disneyland in Anaheim three decades later.

Michael Erives and Darcey Deetz of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Leaskou Partners hold the listing. The home last traded hands in 2017 for $865,000, records show.