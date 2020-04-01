Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris drops $6.6 million on Laguna Beach home

R. Rex Parris has served as Lancaster mayor since 2008, but he’s diversifying his real estate portfolio elsewhere, paying $6.627 million for a coastal home in Laguna Beach, real estate records show.

That’s about $670,000 shy of the property’s original asking price, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Perched on a corner lot in Emerald Bay, the two-story home enjoys sweeping ocean views from window-lined living spaces and a pair of expansive terraces. Inside are four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 4,852 square feet.

1 / 9 The lounge. (Realtor.com) 2 / 9 The living room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 9 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 4 / 9 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 9 The wet bar. (Realtor.com) 6 / 9 The terrace. (Realtor.com) 7 / 9 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 9 The entry. (Realtor.com) 9 / 9 The exterior. (Realtor.com)

Most of the common spaces come in the spacious open floor plan, which boasts dramatic beamed and vaulted ceilings over hardwood floors. There’s a living room with a brick fireplace, a chef’s kitchen with booth seating, a dining area and a wet bar.

Lounges and dining areas fill out the main terrace, and the master suite — complete with a fireplace, sitting area and office — accesses the other terrace.

The quarter-acre lot also includes a brick walkway, landscaped yard and spa. It’s located about half a mile from the beach.

Parris, who also works as a trial lawyer, is serving his fourth term as mayor after last being reelected in 2016.

Harold Noriega of Compass held the listing. Maria Wheeler represented the buyer.