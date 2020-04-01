Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris drops $6.6 million on Laguna Beach home

The two-story home takes in sweeping ocean views from a pair of spacious terraces.
The two-story home takes in sweeping ocean views from a pair of spacious terraces.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
April 1, 2020
11:07 AM
R. Rex Parris has served as Lancaster mayor since 2008, but he’s diversifying his real estate portfolio elsewhere, paying $6.627 million for a coastal home in Laguna Beach, real estate records show.

That’s about $670,000 shy of the property’s original asking price, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Perched on a corner lot in Emerald Bay, the two-story home enjoys sweeping ocean views from window-lined living spaces and a pair of expansive terraces. Inside are four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 4,852 square feet.

The lounge.
The living room.
The dining area.
The kitchen.
The wet bar.
The terrace.
The master bedroom.
The entry.
The exterior.

Most of the common spaces come in the spacious open floor plan, which boasts dramatic beamed and vaulted ceilings over hardwood floors. There’s a living room with a brick fireplace, a chef’s kitchen with booth seating, a dining area and a wet bar.

Lounges and dining areas fill out the main terrace, and the master suite — complete with a fireplace, sitting area and office — accesses the other terrace.

The quarter-acre lot also includes a brick walkway, landscaped yard and spa. It’s located about half a mile from the beach.

Parris, who also works as a trial lawyer, is serving his fourth term as mayor after last being reelected in 2016.

Harold Noriega of Compass held the listing. Maria Wheeler represented the buyer.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
