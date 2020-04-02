Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

What $900,000 buys in three L.A. County communities

1580 Whitefield Road, Pasadena
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
April 2, 2020
5 AM
Looking to take advantage of the low mortgage rates caused by coronavirus concerns? Here’s a look at what roughly $900,000 buys in Sherman Oaks, Pasadena and Woodland Hills in L.A. County.

PASADENA: Two homes occupy this property on the northeast side of the city: a stylish Craftsman and a smaller Mission-style dwelling.

Address: 1580 Whitefield Road, Pasadena, 91104

Listed for: $890,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,739 square feet (7,503-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered front porch; living room with built-ins; grassy yard; both homes exit to different streets for privacy

About the area: In the 91104 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $720,000, down 14.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4188 Knobhill Drive, Sherman Oaks
(Realtor.com)

SHERMAN OAKS: Arched doorways and Saltillo tile bring Spanish style to this hillside home with a guesthouse in back.

Address: 4188 Knobhill Drive, Sherman Oaks, 91403

Listed for: $895,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,134 square feet (4,620-square-foot lot)

Features: Front-facing deck; open-floor plan with whitewashed beams; spacious master suite; trellis-topped patio

About the area: In the 91403 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $969,000, down 30.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4890 Calderon Road, Woodland Hills
(Realtor.com)

WOODLAND HILLS: Listed for the first time in 25 years, this two-story home on a hill sits south of Ventura Boulevard, taking in views of the valley below.

Address: 4890 Calderon Road, Woodland Hills, 91364

Listed for: $920,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,528 square feet (29,620-square-foot lot)

Features: Half-timbered exterior; dining area with brick fireplace; step-down office; wood deck

About the area: In the 91364 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $948,000, up 16.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

5500 Fulton Ave., Sherman Oaks
(Realtor.com)

SHERMAN OAKS: This small compound comes with a Midcentury farmhouse, a 400-square-foot porch, a garage and a shed surrounded by citrus and avocado trees.

Address: 5500 Fulton Ave., Sherman Oaks, 91401

Listed for: $865,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,286 square feet (8,073-square-foot lot)

Features: Whitewashed beams; wood panels; porch with wet bar; landscaped lot

About the area: In the 91401 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $855,000, up 6.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

260 Sycamore Glen, Pasadena
(Realtor.com)

PASADENA: A low-slung roofline and lots of landscaping touch up the outside of this character-filled Midcentury home with a stellar deck out back.

Address: 260 Sycamore Glen, Pasadena, 91105

Listed for: $899,000 for two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 1,400 square feet (5,512-square-foot lot)

Features: Open floor plan; picture windows; wood-vaulted ceilings; sunny lounge with Saltillo tile

About the area: In the 91105 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $2.148 million, up 12.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

20957 Puente Road, Woodland Hills
(Realtor.com)

WOODLAND HILLS: Shrouded in trees, this cabin-style home of stone, wood, brick and stained glass is on the market for the first time in nearly half a century.

Address: 20957 Puente Road, Woodland Hills, 91364

Listed for: $879,950 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,480 square feet (3,049-square-foot lot)

Features: Charming outdoor nooks; living room with pressed-tin ceilings; two-story billiards room; master bathroom with tile spa tub

About the area: In the 91364 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $948,000, up 16.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
