What $900,000 buys in three L.A. County communities

Looking to take advantage of the low mortgage rates caused by coronavirus concerns? Here’s a look at what roughly $900,000 buys in Sherman Oaks, Pasadena and Woodland Hills in L.A. County.

PASADENA: Two homes occupy this property on the northeast side of the city: a stylish Craftsman and a smaller Mission-style dwelling.

Address: 1580 Whitefield Road, Pasadena, 91104

Listed for: $890,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,739 square feet (7,503-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered front porch; living room with built-ins; grassy yard; both homes exit to different streets for privacy

About the area: In the 91104 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $720,000, down 14.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4188 Knobhill Drive, Sherman Oaks (Realtor.com)

SHERMAN OAKS: Arched doorways and Saltillo tile bring Spanish style to this hillside home with a guesthouse in back.

Address: 4188 Knobhill Drive, Sherman Oaks, 91403

Listed for: $895,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,134 square feet (4,620-square-foot lot)

Features: Front-facing deck; open-floor plan with whitewashed beams; spacious master suite; trellis-topped patio

About the area: In the 91403 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $969,000, down 30.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4890 Calderon Road, Woodland Hills (Realtor.com)

WOODLAND HILLS: Listed for the first time in 25 years, this two-story home on a hill sits south of Ventura Boulevard, taking in views of the valley below.

Address: 4890 Calderon Road, Woodland Hills, 91364

Listed for: $920,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,528 square feet (29,620-square-foot lot)

Features: Half-timbered exterior; dining area with brick fireplace; step-down office; wood deck

About the area: In the 91364 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $948,000, up 16.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

5500 Fulton Ave., Sherman Oaks (Realtor.com)

SHERMAN OAKS: This small compound comes with a Midcentury farmhouse, a 400-square-foot porch, a garage and a shed surrounded by citrus and avocado trees.

Address: 5500 Fulton Ave., Sherman Oaks, 91401

Listed for: $865,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,286 square feet (8,073-square-foot lot)

Features: Whitewashed beams; wood panels; porch with wet bar; landscaped lot

About the area: In the 91401 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $855,000, up 6.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

260 Sycamore Glen, Pasadena (Realtor.com)

PASADENA: A low-slung roofline and lots of landscaping touch up the outside of this character-filled Midcentury home with a stellar deck out back.

Address: 260 Sycamore Glen, Pasadena, 91105

Listed for: $899,000 for two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 1,400 square feet (5,512-square-foot lot)

Features: Open floor plan; picture windows; wood-vaulted ceilings; sunny lounge with Saltillo tile

About the area: In the 91105 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $2.148 million, up 12.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

20957 Puente Road, Woodland Hills (Realtor.com)

WOODLAND HILLS: Shrouded in trees, this cabin-style home of stone, wood, brick and stained glass is on the market for the first time in nearly half a century.

Address: 20957 Puente Road, Woodland Hills, 91364

Listed for: $879,950 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,480 square feet (3,049-square-foot lot)

Features: Charming outdoor nooks; living room with pressed-tin ceilings; two-story billiards room; master bathroom with tile spa tub

About the area: In the 91364 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $948,000, up 16.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.