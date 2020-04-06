Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Former Lakers big man Tarik Black tests the market in Hollywood Hills

Image_1.jpg
Built in 1991, the hillside home expands to balconies on all three levels.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
April 6, 2020
11:48 AM
Tarik Black, the former NBA center who spent three seasons with the Lakers, is looking to end his two-year stay in Hollywood Hills. His modern home above Sunset Strip just hit the market for $2.195 million, records show.

The place looks more or less the same since he paid $1.8 million for it in 2018. Spanning three stories, it takes in sweeping city and canyon views from decks on every level.

A white exterior gives way to more of the same inside, where white walls mix with gray hardwood floors across 2,500 square feet. On the main level, there’s a living room with mirrored walls, an open dining area and a subway tile kitchen.

1/9
The modern floor plan.  (Realtor.com)
2/9
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
3/9
The entry.  (Realtor.com)
4/9
The dining room.  (Realtor.com)
5/9
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
6/9
The bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
7/9
The deck.  (Realtor.com)
8/9
The hillside home.  (Realtor.com)
9/9
The exterior.  (Realtor.com)

Two of the three bedrooms are master suites, including one on the top story and one down below. Through glass doors, both expand outside.

Black, 28, signed with the Rockets after going undrafted in the 2014 NBA draft and was eventually claimed off waivers by the Lakers, with whom he spent three seasons. He currently plays for Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Israeli Premier League and EuroLeague.

Vanessa Peraza Virissimo of RezList Inc. holds the listing.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
