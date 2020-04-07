Author Dennis Lehane inks a deal for Westchester home

Author Dennis Lehane, whose popular novels include “Mystic River” and “Shutter Island,” is ready for the next chapter on the Westside. The writer has put his Playa del Rey home on the market for $2.85 million and bought another property nearby in Westchester for $2.395 million, records show.

He’s not gaining any living space — at 4,698 square feet, his new spot is two square feet smaller than the old place — but the outdoor areas are a bit bigger. The frontyard boasts gardens and a putting green. In the backyard, there’s a saltwater pool, a spa and a patio topped by palm trees.

The house itself spans three stories. Entered through double doors, the main level features arched doorways, wood-framed windows and floors clad in hardwood and tile.

Highlights include a kitchen with an oversized island and a family room with a dramatic wall of built-ins. Smart-home capabilities, a game room and a movie theater with a wet bar are among amenities.

The master suite — one of five bedrooms and six bathrooms — is on the third story. Elsewhere on the top level, a pair of front-facing balconies overlook the neighborhood.

A native of Boston, Lehane has written multiple novels that have been adapted into films such as “Gone, Baby, Gone,” “Mystic River,” “Live by Night” and “Shutter Island.” The 54-year-old also writes for TV with credits on “The Wire,” “Boardwalk Empire” and “The Outsider.”

The house Lehane is selling sits a few blocks from the beach and has five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and 4,700 square feet of living space across three floors. Features include hardwood floors, skylight-topped ceilings and an updated kitchen. There are ocean views from the upper floors as well as a rooftop deck.

Barbra Stover of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills handled both ends of the deal. Stover also holds the listing for the Playa del Rey home.