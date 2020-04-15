Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

NBA veteran Ben McLemore courts a buyer in Tarzana

Image_12.jpg
Built in 2018, the two-story traditional-style home boasts a black-and-white color scheme on the inside and outside.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack Flemming 
April 15, 2020
1:34 PM
Houston Rockets guard Ben McLemore is looking to shed an offseason spot in Tarzana, listing his East Coast-inspired home for $2.75 million. That’s $49,000 more than he paid for it two years ago, records show.

Built in 2018, the gated home sits on a third of an acre. A crisp black-and-white exterior gives way to more of the same inside, as black built-ins offset white walls and ceilings throughout the 5,068-square-foot floor plan.

Paneled walls, coffered ceilings, hardwood floors and designer fixtures touch up the open floor plan, which includes a chandelier-topped foyer, marble kitchen and walk-through wine cellar. Elsewhere are five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a movie theater and an office.

1/12
The backyard.  (Realtor.com)
2/12
The dining room.  (Realtor.com)
3/12
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
4/12
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
5/12
The wine cellar.  (Realtor.com)
6/12
The family room.  (Realtor.com)
7/12
The movie theater.  (Realtor.com)
8/12
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
9/12
The master bathroom.  (Realtor.com)
10/12
The outdoor lounge.  (Realtor.com)
11/12
The yard.  (Realtor.com)
12/12
The exterior.  (Realtor.com)

Through pocketing doors, the family room opens directly outside, where a lounge with a fireplace lead to a patio with a swimming pool, spa, trellis-topped patio and playground. A deck off the master suite overlooks the space from above.

A native of St. Louis, McLemore was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in his one-and-done season with the Kansas Jayhawks before being drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 2013. The 27-year-old also spent a season with the Memphis Grizzlies before signing with Rockets last year.

Sam Plouchart of the Agency holds the listing.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
