Baseball’s Mark Mulder sells Scottsdale home with stellar backyard

Retired pitcher Mark Mulder has sold his amenity-loaded home in Arizona for $1.81 million about six months after he first tossed it on the market, records show.

It chalks up as something of a loss for the two-time All-Star, who paid $2.025 million for the house new back in 2003, according to public records.

Spanning an acre in Scottsdale, the estate features a motor court in front and a resort-style space out back complete with a fountain-fed swimming pool, spa and dining pavilion with a fireplace. A sports court, putting green and playground complete the scene.

1 / 13 The entry. (Realtor.com) 2 / 13 The front. (Realtor.com) 3 / 13 The swimming pool. (Realtor.com) 4 / 13 The back patio. (Realtor.com) 5 / 13 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 6 / 13 The spa. (Realtor.com) 7 / 13 The dining pavilion. (Realtor.com) 8 / 13 The putting green. (Realtor.com) 9 / 13 The sports court. (Realtor.com) 10 / 13 The living room. (Realtor.com) 11 / 13 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 12 / 13 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 13 / 13 The gym. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Inside, five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms are spread across 6,169 square feet. Columns frame the porte-cochere entry, leading into window-lined living spaces with arched doorways, hardwood finishes and floors of tile and carpet.

The open floor plan combines a double-oven chef’s kitchen, dining area, and a family room with built-in cabinetry. There’s a wet bar in the master suite, as well as a lounge with a fireplace and French doors that access the back patio.

Alex and Lesleigh Smith of North & Co. handled both ends of the deal.

Following a promising run at Michigan State, Mulder was drafted by the Oakland Athletics with the second overall pick in 1998 and made his MLB debut two years later. He led the American League in wins a season later and went on to win 103 over the course of his career with the Athletics and Cardinals.