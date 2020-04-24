Actor Larry Joe Campbell bids adieu to Rancho Palos Verdes home

Actor Larry Joe Campbell of the sitcom “According to Jim” has sold a Rancho Palos Verdes home he owned in a trust for $2.138 million, records show.

Perched high up in the hills, the 1970s home takes in sweeping city and ocean views. Entered through double doors, the more than 7,800-square-foot floor plan has a step-up dining room, a family room with a fireplace and an office on the main floor. A gym, a billiards room and a theater lie on the lower level.

The master suite — one of seven bedrooms and five bathrooms — opens to a terrace, which has a staircase that descends to the patio and swimming pool.

Paver patios, a built-in barbecue, palms and sitting areas fill out the half-acre property. A large motor court sits off the front.

The hilltop residence came up for sale last year and was most recently listed for $2.238 million, records show. It previously changed hands in 2004 for $2.32 million.

Campbell, 48, is known for his long-running role on “According to Jim,” which ran for eight seasons. His other credits include the sitcoms “The Orville” and “Mom.” He currently appears on the show “Carol’s Second Act.”

Steven Watts of Vista Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Matthew Cox, also with Vista Sotheby’s, represented the buyer.