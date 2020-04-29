Chris Paul cuts price of Houston mansion to $7.5 million

Pandemic or not, Chris Paul is still courting a buyer for his Houston home. The basketball star recently relisted the mansion for $7.5 million, or $400,000 less than the previous asking price.

Paul didn’t spend long in the home. Records show he bought the place in April of 2018 and put it up for sale the following summer, a month after the Houston Rockets traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Russell Westbrook and a pair of first-round draft picks.

Located on the west side of the city in the Bayou Woods neighborhood, the two-story home blends a few different styles. The exterior combines limestone from Texas and clay tile from France, and inside, 200-year-old farmhouse oak beams touch up the living spaces.

In roughly 10,000 square feet, there are five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a marble kitchen, breakfast nook, library, game room, wine cellar and movie theater. At the heart of the floor plan is a dual-sided fireplace that separates the living room and dining room.

Four of the five bedrooms boast private terraces, and the master suite tacks on dual designer closets.

Outside, olive trees and a koi pond fill out the front of the property. In back there’s an Old World-style lounge with a fireplace, grill and dining area. A swimming pool, spa and lawn complete the estate, which covers four-fifths of an acre.

Paul, 34, began his career with the Charlotte Hornets before a six-year stint with the Clippers that ushered in the “Lob City” era. A 10-time All-Star, he’s led the league four times in assists and six times in steals.

He’s owned a variety of homes over the years, including a Bel-Air mansion he sold for $8.7 million in 2017, a Woodland Hills home he sold for $1.95 million in 2018, and a Calabasas estate that he sold for $11.05 million two years ago.

Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes of Compass Texas holds the listing.