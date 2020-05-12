Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Basketball’s Chris Paul buys Encino showplace for $11.1 million

Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz
Oklahoma Thunder all-star Chris Paul has paid a little over $11.1 million for a newly built home in Encino.
(Getty Images)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
May 12, 2020
1:34 PM
Share

Chris Paul is back in Los Angeles.

The former Clippers star, now with the Oklahoma City Thunder, has bought a newly built home in Encino for a little over $11.1 million, according to sources with knowledge of the deal who were not authorized to discuss it publicly and requested anonymity.

Details on the estate, which was sold off-market, are scant, but building records reveal the property includes a two-story main residence and a matching guest house. The two farmhouse-inspired structures combine for more than 12,000 square feet of living space. There’s also an attached five-car garage.

The estate sits behind gates on more than an acre with a swimming pool and a cabana. There’s also a sports court for games of H-O-R-S-E. Views from the property take in the mountains and valley.

Advertisement

Paul, 35, has mostly been in selling mode since he was traded last year to the Thunder in a deal that sent Russell Westbrook to the Rockets. Among the point guard’s real estate moves was last year’s sale of his 18,700-square-foot mansion in the Woodlands, Texas.

Last month, he relisted his contemporary mansion in Houston’s Bayou Woods neighborhood for $7.5 million, a $400,000 reduction from the previous asking price.

A 10-time all-star, Paul began his career with the Chalotte Hornets and came to the Clippers in 2011 after a proposed trade sending him to the Lakers was vetoed by then-Commissioner David Stern. He was traded by the Clippers to the Rockets in 2017 for a package that included guards Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams and center Montrezl Harrell.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement