Basketball’s Chris Paul buys Encino showplace for $11.1 million

Chris Paul is back in Los Angeles.

The former Clippers star, now with the Oklahoma City Thunder, has bought a newly built home in Encino for a little over $11.1 million, according to sources with knowledge of the deal who were not authorized to discuss it publicly and requested anonymity.

Details on the estate, which was sold off-market, are scant, but building records reveal the property includes a two-story main residence and a matching guest house. The two farmhouse-inspired structures combine for more than 12,000 square feet of living space. There’s also an attached five-car garage.

The estate sits behind gates on more than an acre with a swimming pool and a cabana. There’s also a sports court for games of H-O-R-S-E. Views from the property take in the mountains and valley.

Paul, 35, has mostly been in selling mode since he was traded last year to the Thunder in a deal that sent Russell Westbrook to the Rockets. Among the point guard’s real estate moves was last year’s sale of his 18,700-square-foot mansion in the Woodlands, Texas.

Last month, he relisted his contemporary mansion in Houston’s Bayou Woods neighborhood for $7.5 million, a $400,000 reduction from the previous asking price.

A 10-time all-star, Paul began his career with the Chalotte Hornets and came to the Clippers in 2011 after a proposed trade sending him to the Lakers was vetoed by then-Commissioner David Stern. He was traded by the Clippers to the Rockets in 2017 for a package that included guards Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams and center Montrezl Harrell.