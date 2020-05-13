In Bel-Air, Ed McMahon’s former Tudor asks $10.5 million

Ed McMahon’s former Bel-Air haunt just resurfaced for sale at $10.5 million, making it the second of the late TV personality’s former properties to hit the market. Just last week, his longtime Beverly Hills home listed for $6.795 million, The Times previously reported.

The $10.5-million tag is $2 million shy of what it originally asked in 2018, records show.

Unlike McMahon’s traditional-style spot in Beverly Hills, this one boasts a stately Tudor vibe with balconies, terraces and half-timbering adorning its three-story exterior. In addition to the 1930s home, the half-acre estate also holds a courtyard, swimming pool, tiered patio and custom fountain.

1 / 8 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 8 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 3 / 8 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 4 / 8 The patio. (Realtor.com) 5 / 8 The three-story home. (Realtor.com) 6 / 8 Aerial view of the home. (Realtor.com) 7 / 8 The front. (Realtor.com) 8 / 8 The half-acre estate. (Realtor.com)

Inside, lattice windows, crown molding and dramatic vaulted ceilings tie the home to its roots. In 6,741 square feet, there are six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

There’s also a galley-style kitchen and a breakfast nook with a picture window. French doors in the living spaces open outside, where patios descend to an outdoor kitchen and fire pit. Mature trees privatize the space.

McMahon, who died in 2009 at 86, was a celebrated actor, game show host and talk show sidekick during a long career in show business. He appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” for 30 years, where he coined the now-famous phrase “Here’s Johnny.”

Rabi Aboulhosn of Keller Williams Beverly Hills holds the listing.