Hot Property

Elon Musk doubles down on his promise to ‘own no house’ by selling five more

Elon Musk, co-founder and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., wasn’t kidding when he said he would “own no house.” The tech billionaire has listed another five of his California homes for a combined $97.5 million.
(Robyn Beck / Associated Press)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
May 14, 2020
10 AM
Elon Musk has emphatically doubled-down on his promise to “own no house,” listing another five of his California properties himself for a combined $97.5 million.

The five properties — four in Bel-Air and another in Silicon Valley’s pricey Hillsborough neighborhood — follow two other Bel-Air homes that Musk listed for sale in early May for a combined $39.5 million. Like the two homes before it, each property is listed as “for sale by owner” on Zillow.

Musk confirmed last week in an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast that he was selling the homes, telling Rogan that he intends to rent.

Elon Musk’s Bel-Air properties include a modern mansion and three homes on a nearby cul-de-sac.
The Bel-Air properties include a modern mansion and three homes on a nearby cul-de-sac.
(NearMap)
The latest homes to hit the market include a modern mansion on Chalon Road and three adjacent homes on a nearby cul-de-sac. The Hillsborough estate sits on 47 acres of grounds with hiking trails, formal gardens and a 10-bedroom mansion that dates to 1916.

Earlier this month, he listed another mansion on Chalon Road for $30 million and the former Gene Wilder estate for $9.5 million.

Selling his California homes may not be the only moving the tech billionaire will be doing in the future. In a tweet last week, Musk said he will move Tesla’s headquarters out of California “immediately” in response to Alameda County’s stay-at-home orders. Days later, he defied county rules by reopening the car company’s Fremont factory.

Bloomberg first reported the latest listings.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
