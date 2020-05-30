Home of the Week: A Los Feliz Tudor restored for a new century

Dating to nearly a century ago, this English Tudor Revival-style residence designed by L. Milton Wolf emerges from a two-year restoration looking every bit as good as it did in the roaring 1920s.

Beautiful brickwork and a conical turret known as a witch’s cap are among the arresting details from the street. Beyond the entry are herringbone-patterned wood floors, arched doorways and custom millwork in keeping with the original style. A separate den and speakeasy-style bar sit off the living room.

The details

Location: 2501 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, 90027

Asking price: $8.195 million

Year built: 1924

Living area: 8,900 square feet, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms

Lot size: 0.46 acres

Features: Oak floors; custom millwork; period details; living room with bar; chef’s kitchen; home theater; guest cottage; swimming pool

About the area: In the 90027 ZIP Code, based on seven sales, the median price for single-family home sales in April was $1.775 million, a 23.7% decrease year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Alex Barad, Nourmand & Associates, (323) 462-6262, and Lauren Reichenberg, Compass, (310) 502-0580

