Glassell Park property tied to Slash of Guns N’ Roses lists for $750,000

Not every home is a rock star. Some are just owned by them. In Glassell Park, a small bungalow tied to Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash has come up for sale at $750,000.

Marketed as an investment opportunity, the single-story house sits between two commercial properties on a roughly 5,200-square-foot lot. The house, built in 1947, has two bedrooms, one bathroom and about 1,100 square feet. A detached garage lies in the back, while overgrown landscaping fills the courtyard entry.

The 1940s bungalow in Glassell Park is marketed as an investment opportunity. (Google Earth)

The property last changed hands in 2004 for $300,000 when it was purchased by a trust tied to Slash and his ex-wife, Perla Hudson, records show.

Slash, 54, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of Guns N’ Roses. He reunited with original bandmates Axl Rose and Duff McKagan last year for a reunion tour. Hudson, 45, is a former model who previously served as Slash’s business manager for more than a decade.

The former couple, whose divorce was finalized two years ago, previously made real estate headlines two years ago when they sold their marital home in Sherman Oaks to rapper Big Sean.

Emil Hartoonian of the Agency holds the listing.