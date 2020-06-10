MLB journeyman David Segui lists amenity-loaded mansion in Arizona

David Segui, a baseball veteran who played for seven different teams during his 15-year career, is ready to move on from his entertainer’s pad in Arizona. The Phoenix mansion with a swimming pool, tennis court, and gazebo with a 10-person spa just listed for sale at $4.5 million.

According to the listing, the home is midway through a remodel, and the price will be raised once the work is complete. Segui should still make a hefty profit either way; records show he paid $1.875 million in 2013.

The gated estate clocks in at 1.5 acres with sweeping views of Camelback Mountain. Its two homes — a seven-bedroom main house and two-bedroom guesthouse — combine for more than 10,000 square feet.

1 / 7 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 2 / 7 The front. (Realtor.com) 3 / 7 The two-story home. (Realtor.com) 4 / 7 The great room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 7 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6 / 7 The tennis court. (Realtor.com) 7 / 7 The deck. (Realtor.com)

Inside, 25-foot-high ceilings cover sleek, expansive common spaces with new paint and floors. Stacked-stone accents draw the eye as well, lining an island in the kitchen, a built-in fireplace in the living room and a wall in the master bathroom.

Arched openings expand to the decked-out backyard, and a second-story deck takes in the scene from above.

Jennifer Bellinger of Realty ONE Group holds the listing.

The son of former MLB pitcher Diego Segui, David Segui was first baseman for the Orioles, Mets, Expos, Mariners, Blue Jays, Rangers and Indians over the course of his career. He hit 139 home runs and 684 RBIs from 1990 to 2004.