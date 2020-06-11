‘Walking Dead’ star Chandler Riggs seeks tenant for Lake Hollywood guesthouse

Chandler Riggs of “Walking Dead” fame picked up a Hollywood Hills farmhouse for $1.735 million last year, and now it appears the actor is looking for some company. His guesthouse is up for rent at $3,700 a month, records show.

Newly remodeled near Lake Hollywood, the space spans 700 square feet and comes fully furnished. It sits above the street and should offer plenty of privacy, as the listing notes it occupies a different floor than the main home.

The house as a whole holds five bedrooms and five bathrooms, and the guesthouse claims a pair of each.

Inside, recessed lighting hangs above wide-plank hardwood floors. In addition to the bedrooms, there’s a kitchen and living room where picture windows take in mountain views.

Riggs, 20, appeared in the films “Get Low” and “Jesus H. Zombie” before starring as Carl Grimes in “The Walking Dead” from 2010 to 2018. More recently, he appeared in the ABC family drama “A Million Little Things.”

Jorge Gamboa of Century 21 Allstars holds the listing.