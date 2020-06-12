Puppeteer Brian Henson dangles Hollywood Hills villa for rent at $20,000
Brian Henson — puppeteer, director, producer and son of famed “Muppets” creator Jim Henson — is looking to add another title: landlord. His Spanish Colonial Revival-style villa is up for rent in the Hollywood Hills at $20,000 per month.
Henson has a penchant for Spanish-style spots; in 2003, he sold a slightly smaller but similar place a few miles away in Los Feliz with a star-studded history of owners including Olivia Wilde, Natalie Portman and Joe Jonas.
This home, perched on a 1-acre promontory lot, was built in 1929 and mixes period details with modern amenities across 5,300 square feet. Interior spaces include a beamed rotunda entry, wood-paneled office and formal living room with a bar and fireplace.
Malibu tile touches up the formal dining room and center-island kitchen, which opens to a courtyard with string lights, Saltillo tile and a fountain. Elsewhere are four bedrooms and six bathrooms, including a guest suite with a lounge accessed by a circular stairwell.
Patios and lawns affording city views descend to a hillside swimming pool nestled at the edge of the property.
David Findley of the Agency holds the listing.
As a puppeteer, Henson’s credits include “Return to Oz,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “The Witches.” The 56-year-old also directed the films “The Muppet Christmas Carol” and “Muppet Treasure Island” in the 1990s and currently serves as chairman of Jim Henson Co.
