Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Puppeteer Brian Henson dangles Hollywood Hills villa for rent at $20,000

Built in 1929, the romantic home combines original details with modern amenities across 5,300 square feet.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
June 12, 2020
8:54 AM
Share

Brian Henson — puppeteer, director, producer and son of famed “Muppets” creator Jim Henson — is looking to add another title: landlord. His Spanish Colonial Revival-style villa is up for rent in the Hollywood Hills at $20,000 per month.

Henson has a penchant for Spanish-style spots; in 2003, he sold a slightly smaller but similar place a few miles away in Los Feliz with a star-studded history of owners including Olivia Wilde, Natalie Portman and Joe Jonas.

This home, perched on a 1-acre promontory lot, was built in 1929 and mixes period details with modern amenities across 5,300 square feet. Interior spaces include a beamed rotunda entry, wood-paneled office and formal living room with a bar and fireplace.

1/13
The pool.  (Realtor.com)
2/13
The exterior.  (Realtor.com)
3/13
The Spanish-style home.  (Realtor.com)
4/13
The entry.  (Realtor.com)
5/13
The interior.  (Realtor.com)
6/13
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
7/13
The dining room.  (Realtor.com)
8/13
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
9/13
The tile courtyard.  (Realtor.com)
10/13
The courtyard.  (Realtor.com)
11/13
A bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
12/13
The office.  (Realtor.com)
13/13
The patio.  (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Malibu tile touches up the formal dining room and center-island kitchen, which opens to a courtyard with string lights, Saltillo tile and a fountain. Elsewhere are four bedrooms and six bathrooms, including a guest suite with a lounge accessed by a circular stairwell.

Patios and lawns affording city views descend to a hillside swimming pool nestled at the edge of the property.

David Findley of the Agency holds the listing.

As a puppeteer, Henson’s credits include “Return to Oz,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “The Witches.” The 56-year-old also directed the films “The Muppet Christmas Carol” and “Muppet Treasure Island” in the 1990s and currently serves as chairman of Jim Henson Co.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement