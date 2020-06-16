Hollywood screenwriters close the book on romantic Beverly Hills home

Married screenwriters Jennifer Crittenden and Bill Wrubel are turning the page in Beverly Hills. A few months after shelling out $5 million for Fred Savage’s Hancock Park home, the couple has sold their place in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $3.535 million.

That’s $760,000 less than the asking price, but $1.385 million more than they paid back in 2003, records show.

Crittenden, who wrote for “The Simpsons” and “Seinfeld,” and Wrubel, who produced and wrote for “Modern Family,” must have an affinity for Mediterranean homes. Their new place in Hancock Park is similar in style to this one, which clocks in at just over 4,400 square feet.

1 / 8 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 2 / 8 The living room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 8 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 8 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 8 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 6 / 8 The pool. (Realtor.com) 7 / 8 The fireplace. (Realtor.com) 8 / 8 The patio. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Wood gates and a hedged courtyard approach the two-story abode, opening to stylish living spaces with beamed ceilings, arched doorways and dark hardwood floors. The dining room is lined with built-ins, while the center-island kitchen draws the eye with vibrant turquoise cabinetry.

Two patios complete the property; one holds a swimming pool and spa, and the other boasts built-in seating, a dining area and a fireplace.

Crittenden wrote five episodes of “The Simpsons” in the 1990s and went on to receive five Emmy nominations for her work on “Seinfeld” and “Everybody Loves Raymond.” Wrubel has served as executive producer and writer on the shows “Will & Grace,” “Ugly Betty” and “Modern Family.”

Edward Fitz of the Agency was the listing agent. Safir Shamsi of Rodeo Realty represented the buyer.