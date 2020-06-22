New Hidden Hills farmhouse tied to Howie Mandel asks $10.495 million

Deal or no deal? In Hidden Hills, a 10,000-square-foot farmhouse tied to TV personality Howie Mandel just hit the market for $10.495 million.

A family trust for Mandel and his wife, Terry, owns the newly built mansion through a limited liability company, and one real estate source said it’s probably an investment property, not his personal home.

Set on over an acre, the three-story house joins a slew of other celebrity listings in the neighborhood. In June alone, NBA star Paul George, pop star The Weeknd and comedian Russell Peters all put their Hidden Hills properties on the market.

This one draws the eye with a bold exterior of sleek gray tones and stone accents. Inside, wood finishes touch up open living spaces with white walls, white ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Glass encloses an office and wine cellar, and other highlights include a custom kitchen, yoga studio, movie theater and indoor-outdoor lounge with a wet bar. Elsewhere are six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms.

A balcony off the master suite overlooks the backyard, which fills out the rest of the estate. A spacious patio encloses a living and dining area, and beyond that there’s a swimming pool, spa and grassy lawn.

Danielle Peretz of the Agency, Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX One and Chad Rogers of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

A native of Canada, Mandel appeared in “Walk Like a Man” and “St. Elsewhere” before hosting the popular game show “Deal or No Deal.” More recently, he joined “America’s Got Talent” as a judge.

The 64-year-old has made plenty of real estate deals over the years, selling his custom home in Malibu for $7 million in 2013 and picking up a property in Encino a year later. In 2016, he paid a combined $4 million for a pair of condos in Santa Monica.