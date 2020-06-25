Soccer star Jermaine Jones nets an artist’s retreat in Malibu

Jermaine Jones is heading for the Malibu hills. The soccer veteran, who played for the U.S. in the 2014 World Cup, just dropped $1.895 million on a remote retreat on four acres. That’s $255,000 less than it listed for earlier this year, records show.

It’s a lot different than his last place: a Calabasas compound with a Spanish-style home, horse facilities and full-size soccer field that he sold for $4.95 million last summer.

This one covers nearly 3,000 square feet with sweeping views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Half of the house is built in an A-frame style with dramatic wood-vaulted ceilings, angled skylights and artistic finishes throughout.

1 / 7 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 2 / 7 The A-frame-style home. (Realtor.com) 3 / 7 The living area. (Realtor.com) 4 / 7 The walls of windows. (Realtor.com) 5 / 7 The great room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 7 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 7 / 7 The grounds. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

The great room ascends to a bonus loft, and walls of windows take in the surrounding mountains. The kitchen boasts a more subdued style with wood floors, wood cabinetry and a center island.

Elsewhere are three bedrooms and three bathrooms, including a master suite that expands to a viewing deck and two guest suites that open to a shared patio. Outside, a swinging bench overlooks the dramatic landscape.

A native of Germany, Jones played for both the German and U.S. national teams, as well as Schalke 04 and three MLS squads: the New England Revolution, Colorado Rapids and LA Galaxy. The 38-year-old last played for the Ontario Fury in the Major Arena Soccer League before announcing his retirement in February.

Barry Kinyon of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Brant Didden of the Address represented the buyer.