‘13 Reasons Why’ actor Dylan Minnette offers up Atwater Village bungalow

It’s shaping up to be a short stay in Atwater Village for actor Dylan Minnette. After buying a Spanish-style bungalow for $1.25 million last year, the “13 Reasons Why” star just put it back on the market for $1.3 million.

Shrouded in lush landscaping, the starter home draws the eye with an exterior of stucco and clay tile. An arched turquoise front door enters the floor plan, which clocks in at a cozy 1,360 square feet.

Living spaces keep things interesting with warm woods and splashes of Moroccan and Saltillo tile. Barrel ceilings top the spacious living and dining area, and the family room tacks on a floor-to-ceiling fireplace framed by a pair of French doors.

1 / 9 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 9 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 3 / 9 The family room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 9 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 9 The bedroom. (Realtor.com) 6 / 9 The patio. (Realtor.com) 7 / 9 The yard. (Realtor.com) 8 / 9 The studio. (Realtor.com) 9 / 9 The front. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

A galley-style kitchen with custom cabinetry and a pair of bedrooms and bathrooms complete the interior. Outside, a chic covered patio with string lights descends to a lawn. The property concludes with a remodeled studio currently used as a music room. (In addition to acting, Minnette handles guitar and vocals for the rock band Wallows.)

Minnette, 23, appeared in the shows “Lost,” “Prison Break” and “Awake” before landing the lead role in Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why,” which ran for four seasons. On the film side, his credits include “Prisoners,” “Goosebumps” and “The Open House.”

Alexa Krull of Compass holds the listing.