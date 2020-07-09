Vacation homes for $400,000 in Riverside County

Here’s a look at what roughly $400,000 buys in Palm Desert, La Quinta and Indio in Riverside County.

PALM DESERT: Designed by Hollywood Regency architect-to-the-stars John Elgin Woolf, this bright pink villa boasts a courtyard in front and golf course views out back.

Address: 47465 Tangier Drive, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Listed for: $399,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,068 square feet (4,356-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Gated community; open floor plan; walls of glass; large back patio

About the area: In the 92260 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $495,000, up 3.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

61240 Portulaca Drive, La Quinta (Realtor.com)

LA QUINTA: Misters, flagstone accents and water features touch up the backyard behind this single-story home in the Trilogy community.

Advertisement

Address: 61240 Portulaca Drive, La Quinta, CA 92253

Listed for: $399,900 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,845 square feet (7,841-square-foot lot)

Features: Tile floors; built-ins; kitchen with breakfast bar; covered patio

About the area: In the 92253 ZIP Code, based on 61 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $475,000, down 13.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

82540 Lordsburg Drive, Indio (Realtor.com)

INDIO: A guest casita with a private entrance provides flexibility in this spacious five-bedroom home full of earthy tones.

Address: 82540 Lordsburg Drive, Indio, CA 92203

Listed for: $379,000 for five bedrooms, 3.75 bathrooms in 3,517 square feet (7,840-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Landscaped front yard; living room with fireplace; second-story bonus room; outdoor kitchen

About the area: In the 92203 ZIP Code, based on 34 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $335,000, down 5.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

77020 New York Ave., Palm Desert (Realtor.com)

PALM DESERT: There’s a small swimming pool tucked behind this newly remodeled home with a modern open floor plan.

Advertisement

Address: 77020 New York Ave., Palm Desert, CA 92211

Listed for: $399,900 for three bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,258 square feet (7,405-square-foot lot)

Features: Drought-tolerant landscaping; tile kitchen with walnut cabinetry; carport; mountain views

About the area: In the 92211 ZIP Code, based on 33 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $485,000, up 29.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

51925 Avenida Vallejo, La Quinta (Realtor.com)

LA QUINTA: This cozy three-bedroom expands to a variety of outdoor spaces such as a walled courtyard, a patio with a mounted TV and a saltwater swimming pool.

Address: 51925 Avenida Vallejo, La Quinta, CA 92253

Listed for: $399,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,220 square feet (4,792-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Covered entry; French doors; master suite with backyard access; two-car garage

About the area: In the 92253 ZIP Code, based on 61 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $475,000, down 13.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

81905 Avenida Estuco, Indio (Realtor.com)

INDIO: Tan interiors lead to a colorful backyard with a fire pit outside this waterfront home in a golf course community.

Advertisement

Address: 81905 Avenida Estuco, Indio, CA 92203

Listed for: $414,900 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,450 square feet (5,227-square-foot lot)

Features: Tile floors; window-lined sunroom; extended patio; two-car garage

About the area: In the 92203 ZIP Code, based on 34 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $335,000, down 5.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.