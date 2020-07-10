‘Everwood’ star Scott Wolf parts with Park City retreat

Actor Scott Wolf and his wife Kelley have sold their home in Park City, Utah, for $2.85 million, records show.

Built in 2004, the 6,320-square-foot chalet-style takes in expansive views of the Round Valley open area and mountains beyond. Thick wood columns, hardwood floors and three stone fireplaces are among features of note.

On the main floor, a dining room and center-island kitchen flank the sunken living room. A lower walk-out level holds a family room, a wet bar, a wine cellar and a screening room. Five bedrooms, six bathrooms, two laundry rooms and a mudroom complete the floor plan.

The chalet-style house, built in 2004, sits on more than half an acre. (Realtor.com)

The house, which has a three-car garage and a heated driveway, sits on more than half an acre.

The couple moved to Utah in the mid-2000s after falling in love with the area while Wolf was on location for the show “Everwood,” according to the Salt Lake Tribune. The television drama, which ran on the WB from 2002 to 2006, was primarily filmed in the Salt Lake City area.

The 52-year-old Wolf is known for his role as Bailey Salinger on the series “Party of Five.” More recently, he appeared on the medical drama “The Night Shift” and the CW mystery series “Nancy Drew.”

Kelley Wolf, 43, was part of the cast of “The Real World: New Orleans” as well as the MTV reality game show “Real World/Road Rules Challenge,” now known as “The Challenge.”

Brigid Flint and Michelle Eastman of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Erik Schlopy of Coldwell Banker Realty represented the buyers.