Former Oakland home of Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong seeks $7.25 million

A historic mansion-turned-rock star’s retreat has surfaced for sale in Oakland. The French Normandy-style home, which was owned by Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong for over a decade, hit the market last month for $7.25 million.

In the early 20th century, the property held the Red Gate Mansion built by Julia Morgan, the architect known for her work on Hearst Castle. According to the listing, the home burned down in 1991 and Armstrong had the current house built in its place.

The elegant residence pays homage to Morgan’s original estate by incorporating its red bricks into the tiered walkway that winds through the elevated lot. Inside, Armstrong’s additions include a recording studio and a bathroom lined with fliers from 924 Gilman Street, a music venue that Green Day frequented in the band’s early days.

A rotunda foyer, complete with wood beams, curving lines and a sweeping staircase, kicks off the 6,900-square-foot floor plan. Other highlights include a living room with French doors, an office with built-ins, a scenic dining room and a tile kitchen with antique lighting.

The master suite — one of five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms — expands to a private terrace overlooking the half-acre estate. Down below, stone walkways navigate a landscaped backyard with scenic lookouts, landscaped nooks and a swimming pool.

The property has had one owner since the musician sold the place in 2009 for $4.85 million, records show.

Doug Lambert and Rick Richetta of Compass hold the listing.

Armstrong, 48, co-founded Green Day with bassist Mike Dirnt in the late ‘80s, and the Bay Area-based band has found commercial and critical success in the decades since, recording 13 studio albums and selling more than 85 million records with hits including “American Idiot” and “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”

In 2013, he sold a cozy cottage in Newport Beach for $1.625 million, The Times previously reported.