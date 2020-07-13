Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

‘Young and the Restless’ co-creators’ Malibu home sells for $18.3 million

The Cape Cod-inspired compound sits behind fences and gates on an oceanfront lot of about a third of an acre.
(Hilton & Hyland)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
July 13, 2020
12:49 PM
Share

The longtime Malibu Colony home of soap opera creator Lee Phillip Bell and her husband, William J. Bell, has sold for $18.275 million, records show.

The transaction is the second-highest recorded in the guard-gated beach community this year, records show. In February, action-film star Jason Statham sold his Malibu Colony home for $18.5 million.

Set on 60 feet of beachfront, the Cape Cod-style compound is one of just eight properties in the community with a private swimming pool. Built in 1928, the white-walled main house has three bedrooms, a living room with a fireplace and a large picture window centered on the ocean. A two-story guesthouse also lies elsewhere.

The Malibu Colony compound is one of just eight properties in the community with a private swimming pool.
(Hilton & Hyland)
Advertisement

A brick patio and gardens sit between the home and the lagoon-style pool. At the far end of the property, decking overlooks the surf and has a staircase leading to the beach below.

Lee Phillip Bell, who died in February at 91, began her career as a broadcast journalist in her hometown of Chicago, where she later hosted and produced her Emmy-winning talk show. She and her husband, who died in 2005, co-created “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.” The two daytime soap operas are among the most successful and enduring in television history.

The roughly one-third-acre property hit the market in April, amid stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus outbreak, for $21.5 million, records show.

The couple bought the compound in 1989 for $4.365 million. Another of the Bells’ homes, a 2.5-acre estate in Beverly Crest, is currently on the market for $39 million.

Advertisement

Rick Hilton, Jeff Hyland and Chad Rogers of Hilton & Hyland were the listing agents. David Findley of the Agency represented the buyer.

Hot Property
Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement