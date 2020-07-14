Newly retired 49er Joe Staley hands off Menlo Park home

Longtime San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley, who hung up his cleats in April following a 13-year career with the team, has sold his home in Menlo Park, Calif., for $5.475 million, public records show.

Set on a cul-de-sac lot, the traditional-style home has four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and more than 3,300 square feet of interior space. Features include fireplaces with large stone mantles, an eat-in kitchen and a family room that opens to the backyard.

The property, encompassing over a quarter of an acre, is shaded by mature trees and landscaping, and holds an outdoor dining area, a fireplace, decking and lawn.

The traditional-style two-story home sits on about a quarter of an acre. (NearMap)

Advertisement

Staley, 35, was a model of consistency for the 49ers for more than a decade, starting in all 181 regular-season games in which he appeared from 2007 to 2019. In addition to three All-Pro nods and six Pro Bowl selections, he was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade Team (2010-2019) in April.

He bought the property in 2015 for $4.474 million, records show.

The 94025 ZIP Code, where the Staley home is located, ranked among the priciest in the U.S. last year with a 2019 median sale of $2.3 million, according to PropertyShark. Neighboring cities such as Redwood City, Palo Alto and Portola Valley also ranked among the top 50 priciest ZIP Codes. Atherton, just north of Menlo Park, topped the list with a median sale price of $7.05 million.

Listing agents Christopher Bellot and Andrew Cotton of Compass declined to comment on the sale. Keri Nicholas with Parc Agency represented the buyer.