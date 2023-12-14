Chargers lose it all in Las Vegas, and coach Brandon Staley could be next

Michael Mayer (87) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Chargers, one of many touchdown celebrations by the Raiders.

The Chargers came to Sin City and were criminally and vulgarly bad Thursday, their performance the most embarrassing since the franchise moved from San Diego.

In fact, this showing had to be one of the most embarrassing since the Chargers came into existence 64 years ago.

They fell three touchdowns behind after one quarter against a Las Vegas team that had scored as many as 21 points in a game only twice all season.

The Raiders scored 21 more points in the second quarter, turning the night into a punchline as the Chargers eventually lost 63-21, that total point the most a Charger team has given up in a single game.

The defeat dropped the Chargers to 5-9 and assured them of their first losing season since 2020, the final year of Anthony Lynn’s tenure as head coach.

Brandon Staley replaced Lynn and now finds himself likely nearing the end of his run as head coach.

Chargers quarterback Easton Stick (2) had a rough night against the Raiders, fumbling twice, having a pass intercepted and returned for a TD and getting sacked three times. (David Becker / Associated Press)

Staley is 24-24 in the regular season after his first two teams finished 9-8 and 10-7. His firing appeared to be all but inevitable by the end of this outrageous night, the Raiders running trick plays — and scoring on one of them — in the second half to ratchet up the absurdity.

Both Staley and general manager Tom Telesco, who has two playoff victories in 11 years, are facing uncertain futures with three games remaining in the 2023 season.

The Chargers left Allegiant Stadium looking like an outfit in serious need of significant top-to-bottom changes.

They played without starting quarterback Justin Herbert and star wide receiver Keenan Allen. Herbert is out for the rest of the season because of a fractured right index finger and Allen missed the game because of a heel injury.

Easton Stick replaced Herbert and finished 23 of 32 for 257 yards and three touchdowns. He lost two fumbles and threw a fourth-quarter pick-six.

But it was Staley’s defense that once again collapsed in shocking fashion.

The Chargers permitted the Raiders to score on their first three possessions, two of which were set up by fumbles.

Stick lost the ball on a strip-sack and Joshua Kelley on a four-yard run. The turnovers came on back-to-back offensive plays for the Chargers, allowing Las Vegas to score 14 points in the span of 1 minute, 34 seconds.

The Raiders were coming off being shut out at home by Minnesota and had lost three in a row. The 63 points scored marked a franchise record.

The miserable first quarter for the Chargers was punctured when Stick was sacked again, this time by Jerry Tillery, a player Telesco took in the first round of the 2019 draft.

Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) runs for a touchdown after recovering a fumble by the Chargers. (Steve Marcus / Associated Press)

The Chargers waived Tillery in November of last season and he has been with Las Vegas since.

The game was essentially over after the first 15 minutes, but the Chargers’ unsightly performance continued anyway.

Barely five minutes into the second quarter, rookie Derius Davis fumbled on a punt return, giving Las Vegas possession at the Chargers’ 14-yard line.

Two snaps later, Raiders tight end Michael Mayer was uncovered for a walk-in 11-yard touchdown reception from Aidan O’Connell.

On Las Vegas’ next possession came another touchdown, this one on a 26-yard run by Brandon Bolden, who weaved through a Chargers defense that looked thoroughly defeated.

On the Raiders’ next possession — yup — another touchdown. O’Connell hit Tre Tucker for a 20-yard score, and the Chargers soon were facing the largest halftime deficit in franchise history — according to the Amazon Prime telecast — 42-0.

Even worse: no team in NFL history had scored as many as 42 points in the first half after being shut out the previous game.

Even worse again: Staley was forced to consent to an interview with Amazon before retreating to the locker room at the half. He said his team wasn’t ready to play, as if that much wasn’t obvious to everyone watching.