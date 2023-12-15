Advertisement
Chargers

Embattled coach Brandon Staley to meet with Chargers ownership: ‘We unpack it’

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley frowns at press conference following loss to the Raiders.
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley frowns at press conference following an embarrassing 63-21 loss to the Raiders.
(David Becker / Associated Press)
By Jeff Miller
Staff WriterFollow
Share
LAS VEGAS — 

As is his routine the day after a game, Brandon Staley said he would meet with Chargers ownership — Dean and John Spanos — on Friday.

The way this season has unfolded — and then unraveled Thursday night — the next round of talks could be weighty.

Staley’s job status never has appeared to be more tenuous than after his team lost 63-21 to Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

Advertisement

“Every time there’s a game, we unpack it,” Staley sad. “Every single time. So this will be nothing new [Friday]. We’ll unpack the game, and we’ll talk about what we need to do moving forward.”

In his third season, Staley is 24-24 in the regular season. He lost his only playoff game in January at Jacksonville.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley walks among players as they warm up before playing the Detroit Lions

Chargers

Analysis: Chargers coach Brandon Staley has no defense for team’s failures

The Chargers head to Vegas to play the Raiders with the understanding that coach Brandon Staley’s failure to assemble a solid defense has been the team’s undoing.

Dec. 14, 2023

Entering this season, Staley’s team was widely regarded to be a playoff contender before opening with consecutive losses.

The Chargers rallied to win at Minnesota before beating the Raiders at home to improve to 2-2 going into their off week.

But they returned to lose two in a row again and then secured victories in back-to-back games to square their record at 4-4.

Advertisement

Since then, the Chargers have dropped five of six to fall to 15th in the AFC, ahead of only three-win New England.

The defeat at Las Vegas was a record-setter, the Chargers surrendering an all-time high in points for a game. Also, no Chargers team had trailed by 42 points at halftime.

“I hate it for our fans,” Staley said. “I hate it for our players ’cause I know what they’re putting into this. I know what this season has been. We’ve fallen short. But we’ve been in the fight every week, you know, until this one.”

Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson recovers a fumble by Chargers quarterback Easton Stick (2).

Chargers

Chargers’ 63-21 road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ 63-21 road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday — scoring and statistics.

Dec. 14, 2023

A former college quarterback who emerged quickly in the NFL as a defensive coach, Staley has struggled particularly this season in establishing a defensive identity.

The Chargers were the NFL’s worst pass defense for much of the season and were unable to limit the damage Thursday when the offense’s problems repeatedly gave the Raiders a short field.

Las Vegas finished with a modest 378 total yards with two of its nine touchdowns coming on defense.

Rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell did throw for 248 yards and four touchdowns.

“It was ugly, man,” edge rusher Khalil Mack said. “It was ugly all night. … They wanted it more. Credit to them.”

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement