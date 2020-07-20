Hal Steinbrenner’s former Davis Islands mansion sells for $9.1 million

In Tampa, Fla., a waterfront home once owned by Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has traded hands for $9.1 million.

Located on man-made Davis Islands, the property is the highest sale this year in the Tampa area, records show. It’s also $2.825 million more than Steinbrenner’s former wife, Christina Lavery, sold it for in 2017, records show.

Davis Islands is home to about 5,500 residents and plenty of big names. Derek Jeter’s 30,000-square-foot estate sits nearby, and it’s currently being leased by Tom Brady, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March.

1 / 5 The backyard. (Raif Fluker) 2 / 5 The pool. (Raif Fluker) 3 / 5 The lounge. (Raif Fluker) 4 / 5 The yard. (Raif Fluker) 5 / 5 The front. (Raif Fluker)

Advertisement

Steinbrenner’s old place is smaller, clocking it at nearly 9,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Approached by a motor court, it features a sleek white exterior that opens to a two-story foyer.

Inside, main-level living spaces boast hardwood floors, paneled walls and views of the water. Other highlights include a movie theater, wine cellar and master suite with a private lanai. Above it all, a spiral staircase ascends to a rooftop deck.

An entertainer’s space with a swimming pool, spa, lounge, boat dock and lift finishes off the property out back.

Steinbrenner, 50, serves as owner, managing general partner and chairman of the New York Yankees after inheriting the team from his father, George Steinbrenner, who died in 2010. Forbes puts the Steinbrenner family’s net worth at $3.8 billion.

Advertisement

Another home he once owned, a custom Mediterranean on the coast of Old Tampa Bay, hit the market for $2.099 million last year.

Anne Mullis and Cindy Richards of Smith & Associates Real Estate held the listing. Carol Pooley and Michelle DiGiore of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.