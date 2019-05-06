Former coastal home of Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner lists in Tampa Bay

On the coast of Old Tampa Bay, the former home of Yankees co-owner Hal Steinbrenner is up for grabs at $2.099 million.
Steinbrenner lost roughly half a million dollars on the property, records show. He paid $1.85 million for the custom Mediterranean in 2007 and sold it four years later for $1.357 million.
Set on an inlet off the bay, the 2006 estate takes full advantage of its waterfront spot with a spacious dock and covered boat lift. In addition, a fenced backyard adds a fountain-fed pool, spa, Cypress pergola, bathhouse and mosquito-control system.
Floors of Turkish marble and scraped hardwood line the interior, which covers 3,564 square feet across two stories. The main level holds formal living and dining rooms, a great room and an office.
The chandelier-topped kitchen packs in plenty of highlights as well, offering stone countertops, dark hardwood cabinetry, a wine cooler and custom Scotch bar.
Four bedrooms fill out the second story, and two of them open to a terrace that spans the length of the home.
Paul DeSantis of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.
Steinbrenner, 49, co-owns the New York Yankees with his brother Hank, and he also serves as the managing general partner and co-chair. The pair inherited the team in 2008 from their father, George Steinbrenner, who died in 2010.