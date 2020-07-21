NHL’s Ryan Miller and actress Noureen DeWulf list Sunset Strip area abode

Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller and his wife, “Anger Management” actress Noureen DeWulf, are shopping around their Hollywood Hills home of nearly a decade. The cozy spot above the Sunset Strip has hit the market for $2.995 million, records show.

The property covers less than a quarter of an acre but makes the most of its space. In addition to the 2,400-square-foot home, there’s a garden courtyard in front and a tiered backyard with a swimming pool, dining area and putting green perched above.

Inside, a dual-sided fireplace anchors an open floor plan with neutral tones and hardwood floors. Brightened by sliding glass doors and walls of windows, the space holds a living room, a dining area and a center-island kitchen.

Three bedrooms and three bathrooms finish off the floor plan. The primary bedroom opens outside to one of the multiple decks that surround the home.

David Bailey of Keller Williams Beverly Hills holds the listing.

Miller, 40, was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in 1999 and has also spent time with the Blues, Canucks and Ducks over the course of his decorated career. In addition to winning a silver medal as the starting goaltender for the U.S. in the 2010 Winter Olympics, he also holds the record for most wins by an American-born goalie at 378.

DeWulf, 36, starred as Lacey Patel in the FX sitcom “Anger Management” and has also appeared in the films “West Bank Story,” “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past” and “The Back-up Plan.” In 2015, she starred in the reality show “Hockey Wives.”

The pair married in 2011 and bought the house the same year for $2.18 million, records show.