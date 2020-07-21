Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Singer Rome Ramirez of Sublime With Rome looks to sell in the Hollywood Hills

The Spanish-style home takes in sweeping city views from decks on both levels.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
July 21, 2020
1:23 PM
Rome Ramirez is on a selling spree. A few months after unloading his Hollywood Hills hacienda for $1.89 million, the Sublime With Rome singer just listed a similar home a few miles away for $1.995 million.

At 3,215 square feet, it’s about 700 square feet bigger than the place he sold earlier this year. Spanish in style, it boasts hardwood floors, beamed ceilings and skylights across two stories.

A veranda with arched openings serves as the home’s entryway. Inside, bright living spaces with walls of glass expand to multiple decks and balconies. There’s a living room with a custom fireplace, a loft office, a tile kitchen and an indoor-outdoor dining room.

1/9
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
2/9
The dining room.  (Realtor.com)
3/9
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
4/9
The upper deck.  (Realtor.com)
5/9
A bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
6/9
The lower deck.  (Realtor.com)
7/9
The office.  (Realtor.com)
8/9
The Spanish-style home.  (Realtor.com)
9/9
The entry.  (Realtor.com)

Two of the four bedrooms are master suites, and both feature designer bathrooms and walk-in closets. An attached studio adds flexibility with a separate entrance. Decks on both levels — one covered, one uncovered — take in city and canyon views.

Andrew Manning of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.

Ramirez, a native of Fremont in the San Francisco Bay Area, often collaborated with Sublime bassist Eric Wilson before they formed Sublime With Rome in 2009. To date, the ska punk band has released three studio albums, including 2019’s “Blessings.”

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

