Hot Property

NBA guard Ben McLemore passes the keys in Tarzana

The Tarzana home of NBA guard Ben McLemore sold for $2.625 million
The Tarzana home of NBA guard Ben McLemore sold for $2.625 million. It had been listed for as much as $3.099 million, records show.
(The Agency)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Aug. 3, 2020
11:12 AM
Houston Rockets guard Ben McLemore has sold his gated home in Tarzana for $2.625 million.

He bought the place in 2018 for $2.75 million, records show.

The farmhouse-inspired two-story, clad in white siding, features a two-story entry, wide-plank wood floors and a movie theater. A glass-enclosed wine cellar is sandwiched between the living and dining rooms. There are five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms plus an office in more than 5,000 square feet of space.

The backyard.
The dining room.
The living room.
The kitchen.
The wine cellar.
The family room.
The movie theater.
The master bedroom.
The master bathroom.
The outdoor lounge.
The yard.
The exterior.

The one-third-acre lot holds a trellis-topped patio, an outdoor fireplace, a sports court and a swimming pool.

The property hit the market in February for $3.099 million but saw its price drop to $2.65 million in the months that followed, records show.

McLemore, 27, was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2013 following a one-and-done season with the Kansas Jayhawks. Selected in the first round of the 2013 draft by Sacramento, the guard spent time with the Kings and Grizzlies before latching on with the Rockets last year.

Sam Plouchart of the Agency was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Timothy Markiewicz of the Firm Real Estate Brokerage represented the buyer.

Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures. Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times.

