Flea’s former home outside of Griffith Park sells for $3.45 million

That was fast. A few weeks after Flea’s former home surfaced for sale in Los Feliz, the property just sold for $3.45 million — just a touch under the $3.488-million asking price.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist, whose real name is Michael Balzary, bought the place six years ago for $2.47 million and flipped it four years later for $3.215 million, records show.

Set on a quarter-acre corner lot, the 1930s traditional is just outside the Commonwealth Avenue entrance to Griffith Park. Past a bright red front door flanked by lattice windows, it opens to a bright 3,561-square-foot floor plan with five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

1 / 12 The living room. (Charmaine David) 2 / 12 The dining room. (Charmaine David) 3 / 12 The kitchen. (Charmaine David) 4 / 12 The breakfast nook. (Charmaine David) 5 / 12 The master bedroom. (Charmaine David) 6 / 12 The master suite balcony. (Charmaine David) 7 / 12 The balcony. (Charmaine David) 8 / 12 The backyard. (Charmaine David) 9 / 12 The yard. (Charmaine David) 10 / 12 The pool. (Charmaine David) 11 / 12 The patio. (Charmaine David) 12 / 12 The exterior. (Charmaine David)

Advertisement

Bay windows brighten the living room and dining room; the former features gallery white walls, while the latter has wainscoting and shades of navy blue. There’s also a breakfast nook with patio access, a kitchen with a small center island and a wood-paneled den with a custom tile fireplace.

Outside, a flagstone patio descends to a grassy landscaped yard. At the edge of the property, there’s a saltwater pool, spa and cedar sauna surrounded by manicured gardens.

Julia Allos of Deasy Penner Podley held the listing. Margot Tempereau, also with Deasy Penner Podley, represented the buyer.

A native of Australia, Flea co-founded the Red Hot Chili Peppers in the ‘80s, and the L.A.-based rock band has gone on to win six Grammys and record 11 studio albums. In 2012, the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Advertisement

It’s not his only former home in the area; in 2014, he sold a Mediterranean compound near Griffith Park for $6 million and another home in the neighborhood to actor Jack Black for $5.965 million.