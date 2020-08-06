Krysten Ritter sells Hollywood Hills home she bought from Hank Azaria

Krysten Ritter has to be happy with her home sale in Hollywood Hills. The “Jessica Jones” star just passed her scenic hillside house on to a new owner for $1.384 million.

That’s about $90,000 more than the asking price and more than double what she paid for the place; the actress bought the home in 2013 for $655,000 from “Simpsons” voice actor Hank Azaria, records show.

Ritter’s place packs in plenty of style, as modern updates mix with original details across the nearly 1,500-square-foot floor plan. A bright orange front door offsets the whitewashed exterior, leading into common spaces with beamed ceilings, built-ins and picture windows that take in city and canyon views.

1 / 8 The entry. (Realtor.com) 2 / 8 The living room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 8 The beamed living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 8 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 8 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 8 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 8 The pool. (Realtor.com) 8 / 8 The exterior. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

A floor-to-ceiling fireplace anchors the living room, and the galley-style kitchen tacks on stone counters and a farmhouse sink. Elsewhere are two bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and two bathrooms with custom tile.

Outside, chic spaces include a small turf lawn and a deck with a swimming pool overlooking the city. A carport finishes off the property.

Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates held the listing. Jennifer Winston of the Agency represented the buyer.

Ritter, 38, starred in “Breaking Bad” and “Don’t Trust the B--- in Apartment 23” before landing the lead role in “Jessica Jones,” a Netflix series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She also sang and played guitar in the indie rock outfit Ex Vivian.