Hot Property

Boxer Andre Berto drops price of Beverly Hills home a fourth time

Andre Berto, right, shown in action against Josesito Lopez in 2015, has dropped the price of his Beverly Hills home again
Andre Berto, right, shown in action against Josesito Lopez in 2015, has dropped the price of his Beverly Hills home to $7.195 million. It’s his fourth price cut.
(Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Aug. 7, 2020
9:48 AM
Andre Berto is still trying to knock out a home sale in Beverly Hills. After asking $8.995 million for the contemporary spot in 2018, the decorated boxer just lowered the price to $7.195 million — his fourth price cut in three years.

He can still turn a profit if he gets his price; records show he paid $6.62 million for the boxy property back in 2016.

Berto has made only a few small changes during his stay, adding a modern lighting fixture over the dining area and painting the media room. The heart of the home remains the same: a spacious open floor plan with wide-plank floors, 12-foot ceilings and clerestory windows.

1/17
The 2016 contemporary in Beverly Hills is a boxy two-story with walls of glass that open to balconies and patios.  (Realtor.com)
The 2016 contemporary in Beverly Hills is a boxy two-story with walls of glass that open to balconies and patios.  (Realtor.com)

The expansive space combines a modern kitchen and living room with a fireplace. Walls of glass open outside, where a second-story deck with a lounge and dining area overlook the backyard.

Five bedrooms and seven bathrooms complete the 4,760-square-foot floor plan. Out back, a covered entertainment area expands to a grassy yard with a swimming pool and spa. The property covers about a third of an acre near Virginia Robinson Gardens.

Berto, 36, has twice held the WBC welterweight title and won a bronze medal in 2003 at the World Championships in Bangkok. A native of Florida, the Haitian American fighter boasts a record of 32-5 with 24 knockouts.

Chris Cortazzo and Kimberley Pfeiffer of Compass hold the listing.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

