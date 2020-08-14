Music producer-mixer Mark Needham looks to record a sale in Los Feliz

Noted music producer, engineer and sound mixer Mark Needham, who has worked with Fleetwood Mac, the Killers and Shakira, among others, has listed his home in the Oaks section of Los Feliz for $2.899 million.

The 1940s ranch-style house has four bedrooms, two of which have been combined to create a recording and mixing suite. Gold records and other memorabilia line the walls leading down to the expanded suite. An elegant coffered ceiling tops the space, while sets of French doors open directly to outdoor decking.

A great room with a vaulted-ceiling and a brick fireplace, a dining room and an updated kitchen complete the 2,506-square-foot floor plan. There’s also a detached office.

Advertisement

The house sits on about a third of an acre with a swimming pool, mature trees and landscaping. A path leads up to a small meditation hut.

Needham has worked on such hits as the Killers’ “Hot Fuss” album, Chris Isaak’s “Heart Shaped World” album and Imagine Dragons’ album Night Visions. His work has garnered 11 Grammy nominations as well as scores of other music awards.

Norm Kerner and Brian Moore of Sotheby’s International Realty, Los Feliz brokerage, hold the listing.