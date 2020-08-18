Frank Lloyd Wright’s dazzling desert spiral house sells for $7.25 million

Even among Frank Lloyd Wright’s scores of iconic properties, this sweeping spiral house still stands out. The Arizona home, which the celebrated architect built for his son David in the 1950s, just sold for $7.25 million.

The deal wraps up a two-year effort to sell the estate, which originally listed for $12.95 million in 2018 before a price cut last year brought the tag down to a buck shy of $10 million.

According to the listing, the custom home is one of three spiral designs built by Wright. It holds a special place in his catalog, as it’s one of the last homes he built before his death in 1959 and also serves as a precursor to the Guggenheim Museum in New York, which many consider one of Wright’s greatest works.

The house sits on six acres in the Phoenix neighborhood of Arcadia, taking in sweeping views of the surrounding Camelback Mountain. Instead of stairs, Wright employed a curving ramp to approach the stone-clad home.

Inside are three bedrooms and four bathrooms in about 2,200 square feet. There are almost no straight lines in the entire home, as the common spaces are all lined with rounded walls of windows.

Highlights include a circular living room and a wood-and-stone kitchen. The dining area tacks on a custom stone fireplace and a carpet featuring Wright’s famous “March Balloons” design.

The curling home coils around a grassy courtyard outside, and winding pathways meander through the grounds. At the edge of the property, there’s a 360-square-foot guesthouse that was recently restored.

Robert Hassett of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Jason Mitchell of Jason Mitchell Real Estate represented the buyer.

Considered one of the greatest American architects of all-time, Wright designed more than 1,000 structures over the course of seven decades. His Mayan Revival-style Storer House in Hollywood Hills sold for $6.8 million in 2015, and last year, his famous Ennis House in Los Feliz traded hands for $18 million.